EU debates granting temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine

EU inside ministers try to forge a frequent response to the growing refugee disaster as hundreds of Ukrainians flee their nation amid the invasion by Russia.

At a rare assembly in Brussels Sunday afternoon, the ministers are being requested to judge a number of proposals on humanitarian assist, migration, cyber assaults and disaster administration, in response to a doc seen by POLITICO.

One of the important thing questions for ministers is a suggestion “to examine the implementation of an adapted temporary protection device” to answer the present disaster.

The EU has at its disposal a Temporary Protection Directive, launched within the wake of the Yugoslav wars within the Nineteen Nineties, however which has by no means been used. There have been calls to set off the 2001 directive final summer season through the chaotic Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left hundreds of Afghans stranded.

One cause for the reluctance of some member states to set off the mechanism is that it’s seen by some as a attainable step towards a compulsory relocation system — an concept beforehand rejected by international locations like Poland and Hungary.

Arriving on the assembly, European Commissioner Ylva Johansson mentioned she supported the adoption of the directive, and was ready to deliver ahead a proposal from the Commission. “In my view, I think it would be the right time to use the Temporary Protection Directive … to give the proper protection to people fleeing, and also the possibility to move in the European Union,” she mentioned. “This is something that will be discussed today, and I will of course listen to the different member states.”

Asked if he supported triggering the 2001 Temporary Protection Directive as he arrived for Sunday’s assembly, Sweden’s Minister for Integration Anders Ygeman famous that it was not a “magic wand.”

“I think that this could be an option,” Ygeman mentioned. “I’m not against trying that option but you also have to remember that this isn’t a magic wand, it’s still voluntary … I think to tackle this kind of situation we need binding rules in the EU … solidarity that is bound by real decisions.”

Ygeman additionally mentioned it was time for a typical strategy from the EU on migration.

“I want to urge all the countries in the European Union to take their responsibility in this crisis,” he mentioned as he arrived on the assembly. “There have been certain countries that have been reluctant to be part of the migration pact, and there are some countries that have been reluctant to have a solidarity mechanism in the EU and I think this situation points out the importance of such a mechanism.”

According to the United Nations, not less than 368,000 Ukrainians have arrived in neighboring international locations for the reason that Russian invasion began, with lengthy queues being reported at Ukraine’s borders with international locations like Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.

The doc into account and ready by the French presidency of the Council of the EU additionally says that, ought to arrivals enhance, “support for neighboring countries to carry out their border control and registration missions could be offered” by way of EU companies like Frontex and Europol.

All EU international locations “are called upon to respond to the best of their abilities to requests for assistance from the Ukrainian authorities,” on the subject of humanitarian help, the doc additionally notes.

The Council presidency additionally notes that the Ukrainian authorities has requested help through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and “the initial aid offered by seventeen Member States in this context mainly includes hygiene and medical equipment, as well as accommodation capacity (tents, blankets, etc.).” Moldova has additionally requested “for accommodation assistance,” it says.