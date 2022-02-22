EU delivers emergency civil protection assistance to Ukraine

Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for emergency help because of the menace of additional escalation, the European Commission is co-ordinating the supply of important provides to assist the civilian inhabitants through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This is to assist Ukraine`s preparedness efforts for all doable eventualities.

Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič mentioned: “The EU stands in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, also with concrete support. Once Ukraine asked for our assistance, we have been working around the clock to help the authorities. Immediate civil protection assistance is on its way. Already Slovenia, Romania, France Ireland and Austria have made the first offers and I expect more assistance in the coming days from other EU member states.”

The preliminary help supplied through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism consists of:

From Slovenia: 1,000,000 non-medical disposable masks, 125,000 pairs of latex gloves, 125,000 pairs of nitrile gloves, 200 pairs of rubber boots and 10 diesel energy turbines (6 kW)

Romania: 5,000 packs of analgesics, 5,000 packs of anti-inflammatory, 5,000 packs of antibiotics, and 840 litres of disinfectants for hand remedy

France: 15 tents, 300 household tents, 1,500 floor sheets, 2,100 blankets and 300 sleeping baggage, 500 hygiene kits, 25 dry latrines, 3,000 chemical, organic, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) gloves, 10,000 vinyl gloves, 50,000 surgical masks, 36 medicines bins, every in a position to deal with a whole bunch of sufferers, and one superior medical submit in a position to deal with 500 wounded individuals.

Ireland: 10,000 protecting fits, 50,000 surgical masks, 2,583 litres of hand sanitiser.

Austria: 50,000 litres hand disinfectant, 9,000 litres floor disinfectant, 50,000 security goggles, 50,000 face masks and 20,000 non-sterile gloves.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in fixed contact with the Ukrainian authorities to channel additional help and the EU stands prepared to supply additional assist as requested.

Background

When the size of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a rustic, it could possibly request help through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Once activated, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre co-ordinates and funds help made out there by EU member states and 6 further Participating States (Iceland, Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Turkey) via spontaneous provides.

The EU and its member states are already the most important humanitarian donors in response to the disaster in japanese Ukraine, offering help to weak individuals dwelling on either side of the road of contact.

More data

EU civil protection and humanitarian aid in Ukraine

