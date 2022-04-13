EU determined to uphold rule of law following Orban’s re-election

The European Union has mentioned it’s decided to uphold the rule of regulation precept in a dispute with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders mentioned the bloc should nonetheless “protect minorities” in Hungary following this month’s election.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga had earlier mentioned that Orban’s “overwhelming” victory proved that voters, “do not share the EU’s concerns” in regards to the rule of regulation.

Varga had additionally urged the EU to not “create divisions” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the EU Commissioner reiterated that Brussels would assist Hungarian minorities even when a democratically-elected authorities “acts against our values”.

“The rule of law also means limiting the possibility for the authorities of a Member State, even if supported by a large majority in Parliament [and] a large majority among the population,” Reynders mentioned.

The European Commission launched infringement proceedings in opposition to Budapest final July over a controversial regulation that bans the dialogue of “gender reassignment and homosexuality” amongst kids.

Brussels has additionally expressed concern over the independence of the judiciary and media freedoms in Hungary.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced earlier this month that EU funds to Hungary could possibly be suspended on account of rule of regulation violations.

On Tuesday, Hungary’s justice minister mentioned the EU ought to keep away from dividing itself on the rule of regulation whereas warfare rages on its doorstep.

“In these very difficult times we must show solidarity,” Varga informed reporters earlier than a gathering in Luxembourg.

“We should focus on the issues that unite us rather than on those that create divisions,” she added.

“[Hungary] is always open to any kind of European dialogue in the spirit of mutual respect and without partisan approaches”.

Following his electoral victory on 3 April, Orbán acknowledged that he needs to place an finish to the EU cut up over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary, alone amongst Ukraine’s EU neighbours, has refused to provide the embattled nation with weapons and has not allowed their switch throughout the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

Orbán — who has condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine however averted mentioning Putin by identify — has additionally lobbied strongly in opposition to spreading EU sanctions in opposition to Moscow to Russian vitality imports, on which Hungary is closely reliant.

His stance has led to sturdy criticism from the EU, together with from a powerful ally in Poland.

Jaroslaw Kaczyński — the chief of Poland’s ruling conservative get together — stunned journalists by stating that Orbán’s angle towards the warfare in Ukraine was “very sad” and a “disappointment.”

In an tackle to EU leaders on the finish of March, Zelenskyy informed Orbán that “you must decide for yourself who you are with.”