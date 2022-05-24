EU digital acts: MEPs to visit tech companies in Silicon Valley, US 

A delegation from the Internal Market Committee will journey to Silicon Valley to satisfy with main tech corporations together with Google, Meta, Apple, Airbnb, eBay, Paypal and Uber, IMCO.

From 23 to 27 May, an Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee delegation will go to the Silicon Valley, the place MEPs will meet with tech corporations, native authorities and academia. MEPs will look into the most recent digital market advances within the United States, notably in relation to the event and use of e-commerce, synthetic intelligence, client safety, on-line platforms and the gig financial system.

The go to will present a key alternative to get a better perception into US legislative work on e-commerce and platforms and to trade views on the EU’s digital coverage agenda, particularly the lately agreed EU guidelines on on-line platforms – the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act(DMA). This go to will feed into the committee’s ongoing work on the digital single market and client safety.

Andreas SCHWAB (EPP, DE) will lead the delegation. Other MEPs on the delegation are Dita CHARANZOVÁ (Renew, CZ), Christel SCHALDEMOSE (S&D, DK), Alex AGIUS SALIBA (S&D, MT), Andrea CAROPPO (EPP, IT), Alexandra GEESE (Greens/EFA, DE), Virginie JORON (ID, FR), and Marion WALSMANN (EPP, DE).

More data

Advertisement

Share this text: