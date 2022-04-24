EU Digital Services Act: Industry and government interests prevail over citizens’ digital rights

After 16 hours of dialogue, negotiators from the European Parliament

and EU governments have made a deal on a brand new EU Digital Services Act.

Pirate Party MEP Patrick Breyer sat on the negotiating desk as

Rapporteur for the Committee on Civil Liberties (LIBE) and summarises:

“We were able to prevent removal obligations for search engines. We

could also prevent the indiscriminate collection of the cell phone

numbers of all uploaders to adult platforms, which would have endangered

their privacy and the safety of sex workers due to foreseeable data

hacks and leaks.”

“Minors will be protected from surveillance advertising on online

platforms. However, the ban on using sensitive personality traits (e.g.

a person’s political opinion, diseases or sexual preferences) for

targeted manipulation and targeting was heavily watered down.” The new

guidelines on personalised focusing on will apply to all on-line platforms for

sharing consumer content material corresponding to Facebook, Instagram or eBay, however to not

websites internet hosting self-generated content material, corresponding to information web sites.

“The new set of rules as a whole does not deserve the name ‘Digital

Constitution’. The disappointing outcome fails in multiple respects to

protect our fundamental rights online. Our online privacy will not be

protected by a right to use digital services anonymously, nor by a right

to encryption, a ban on data retention, or a right to generally opt-out

of surveillance advertising in your browser (do not track). Freedom of

expression on the Internet is not protected from error-prone censorship

machines (upload filters), nor from arbitrary platform censorship.

Cross-border removal orders issued by illiberal member states without a

court order can take down media reports and information that is

perfectly legal in the country of publication. The monopoly power of

consumer-hostile social media like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will

not be tackled by interoperability obligations. Users will have no

alternative to the toxic engagement-based corporate algorithms that

spread hate, violence and misinformation in the interest of commercial

profits. Industry and government interests have unfortunately prevailed

over digital civil liberties.”

Marcel Kolaja, a Czech Pirate, Member and Quaestor of the European

Parliament, explains: “Today, the Parliament wasted a great opportunity

to make the Internet fairer and more user-friendly for European

citizens. Internet users will not be given a chance to generally refuse

tracking in their browsers and apps as the Pirates proposed. The “don’t

monitor” option would have put a stop to annoying consent banners and dark

patterns that companies abuse to collect data. But for users, it should

as easy to refuse consent as it is to give it and that is exactly what

we were fighting for during the negotiations. Unfortunately, the

national governments favoured the voices of digital giants over the

support for the fundamental rights of European citizens. And by that, I

am truly disappointed. As I have been pointing out from the very

beginning, Internet rules need to be human-centred in the first place.

And that is certainly not the case of today’s result,” Kolaja says.



