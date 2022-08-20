EU Drug Regulator Backs New Monkeypox Jab Method To Stretch Vaccine Supply

The new approach makes use of only one fifth of the quantity of vaccine however produced comparable ranges of antibodies.

The Hague, Netherlands:

The EU’s drug regulator on Friday authorised a brand new approach for monkeypox injections that may enable as much as 5 occasions extra individuals to be innoculated as provides of the vaccine run brief.

The Imvanex jab can now be given just under the highest layer of pores and skin, or intradermally, as an alternative of totally under the pores and skin, or subcutaneously, because it at the moment is, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) mentioned.

The new approach makes use of only one fifth of the quantity of vaccine however produced comparable ranges of antibodies, though there was a larger threat of pores and skin irritation, the Amsterdam-based watchdog mentioned in a press release.

“National authorities may decide as a temporary measure to use Imvanex as an intradermal injection at a lower dose to protect at-risk individuals during the current monkeypox outbreak while supply of the vaccine remains limited,” the EMA mentioned.

EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides mentioned the choice was “extremely important as it allows the vaccination of five times as many people with the vaccine supply we have”.

“This ensures greater access to vaccination for citizens at risk and healthcare workers,” she mentioned in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)