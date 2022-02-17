EU drug regulators to discuss Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill next week

European Union drug regulators mentioned they may talk about Merck & Co.’s antiviral capsule subsequent week amid a report that the drug faces potential rejection.

A panel of the European Medicines Agency will contemplate the drug’s effectiveness on the assembly, Marco Cavaleri, the regulator’s head of organic well being threats and vaccines technique, mentioned at a briefing on Thursday. He declined to touch upon the robustness of the proof to again the capsule.

The US drugmaker has been creating molnupiravir with associate Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP.

The capsule is simply about 30 p.c efficient at stopping COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations amongst high-risk sufferers, in contrast with about 90 p.c efficacy for Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, research have proven.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that the antiviral is unlikely to get EMA approval, citing folks it didn’t establish acquainted with the state of affairs.

Merck on February 3 trimmed the higher finish of its 2022 forecast of molnupiravir gross sales to $6 billion, down from its earlier prediction that the drug may log as much as $7 billion by yearend.

