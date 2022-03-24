EU Drug Watchdog Approves AstraZeneca’s Covid Prevention Jab ‘Evusheld’

Evusheld obtained the US-based FDA’s emergency authorisation in December. (Representational)

The Hague:

The EU’s drug watchdog on Thursday really helpful for approval AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 prevention cocktail, which can be utilized for sufferers with immune system issues or extreme reactions to different coronavirus vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee “has recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Evusheld, developed by AstraZeneca for the prevention of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age,” the Amsterdam-based EMA mentioned in a press release.

Evusheld consists of two monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab — proteins designed to assault the spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 — at two completely different websites, the EMA mentioned.

It mentioned knowledge from a take a look at on 5,000 individuals who got two jabs, confirmed it lowered the chance of Covid-19 an infection by 77 % and safety lasted for a minimum of six months.

The examine was finished on adults who had by no means had Covid-19 and had by no means obtained a vaccine or different preventative therapy, the EMA mentioned.

“The safety profile of Evusheld was favourable and side effects were generally mild, with a small number of people reporting reactions at the injection site or hypersensitivity,” the medicines watchdog added.

But the examine was finished earlier than the emergence of the infectious Omicron pressure of the virus and “laboratory studies show that the Omicron BA.1 variant may be less sensitive to tixagevimab and cilgavimab than the Omicron BA.2 variant,” the watchdog mentioned.

The EMA’s suggestion will now be forwarded to the European Commission for closing approval earlier than distribution to the 27-member bloc.

Evusheld obtained the US-based FDA’s emergency authorisation in December.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)