EU edges towards oil sanctions on Russia, no deal yet

European Union governments moved nearer on Sunday to agreeing robust sanctions towards Russia that embody a ban on shopping for Russian oil, however scheduled extra talks for Monday to work out how to make sure international locations most depending on Russian power can cope.

Ambassadors of the 27 EU international locations have been assembly each day to debate particulars of the sixth sanctions package deal concentrating on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine for the reason that European Commission introduced proposals for it on May 4.

“The Council (of EU governments) is united on the need to adopt a 6th sanctions package,” the French presidency of the EU and the Commission stated in an announcement. “Very significant progress has been made on most of the measures.”

The sticking level is tips on how to safe oil provides to landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which all rely closely on Russian crude delivered through Soviet-era pipelines and face a problem to safe various sources.

“We still have work to finalize, in a spirit of solidarity, the guarantees which are necessary for the oil supply conditions of the Member States which currently find themselves in a very specific situation with regard to supply by pipeline from Russia,” the joint assertion stated.

To get all EU members on board, the Commission proposed modifications on Friday to its deliberate embargo on Russian oil to present the three international locations extra time to shift their power provides, EU sources stated.

Under the preliminary plan, all EU international locations would cease shopping for Russian crude inside six months and Russian refined merchandise by the tip of the 12 months.

The tweaked proposal would give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic assist to improve their refineries to course of oil from elsewhere and delay their exit from Russian oil to 2024.

There would even be a three-month transition earlier than banning EU delivery companies from transporting Russian oil, as a substitute of 1 month as initially proposed, to deal with issues raised by Greece, Malta and Cyprus about their delivery corporations, one of many sources added.

