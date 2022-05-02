EU energy ministers hold crisis talks amid Russian gas cuts

Energy ministers from European Union international locations maintain emergency talks on Monday, because the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow’s demand that European consumers pay for Russian fuel in rubles or face their provide being reduce off.

Russia halted fuel provides to Bulgaria and Poland final week after they refused to satisfy its demand to successfully pay in rubles.

Those international locations already deliberate to cease utilizing Russian fuel this yr and say they’ll address the stoppage, but it surely has raised fears that different EU international locations, together with Europe’s gas-reliant financial powerhouse Germany, might be subsequent.

It has additionally threatened to crack the EU’s united entrance in opposition to Russia amid disagreement on the correct plan of action.

With many European corporations going through fuel cost deadlines later this month, EU states have a urgent have to make clear whether or not corporations can maintain shopping for the gas with out breaching the EU’s sanctions in opposition to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has stated overseas fuel consumers should deposit euros or {dollars} into an account on the privately owned Russian financial institution Gazprombank, which might convert them into rubles.

The European Commission has instructed international locations that complying with Russia’s scheme may breach EU sanctions, whereas additionally suggesting international locations may make sanctions-compliant funds in the event that they declare the cost full as soon as it has been made in euros and earlier than its conversion into rubles.

After Bulgaria, Denmark, Greece, Poland, Slovakia and others final week urged clearer recommendation, Brussels is drafting further steering.

Russia says no drawback

Russia on Friday stated it noticed no drawback with its decree, which considers the client’s obligation fulfilled solely after the onerous forex has been transformed to rubles. Read full story

While Bulgaria and Poland refused to have interaction with Moscow’s scheme, Germany has echoed the Commission’s workaround to permit corporations to pay, and Hungary has stated consumers can interact with Russia’s mechanism. Read full story

Payments in rubles may also help to shelter Russia’s economic system from the impression of sanctions, whereas the gas revenues may also help to finance what it calls a particular navy operation.

EU international locations have paid greater than 45 billion euros ($47.43 billion) to Russia for fuel and oil because it invaded Ukraine on February 24, analysis group the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air discovered.

Russia provides 40 % of EU fuel and 26 % of its oil imports, a dependency meaning Germany and others have thus far resisted requires an abrupt halt to Russian gas imports for worry of financial harm.

The EU is edging in direction of a ban on imports of Russian oil by the top of the yr, diplomats stated, after talks between the Commission and EU international locations on the weekend forward of conferences this week.

Ambassadors will focus on at a gathering on Wednesday a sixth bundle of EU sanctions in opposition to Moscow being drafted by the Commission.

Ministers on Monday may even focus on the necessity to urgently safe non-Russian fuel provides and fill storage, as international locations brace for provide shocks.

Dependency on Russian fuel varies between international locations, however analysts have stated an instantaneous complete cut-off of Russian fuel would plunge international locations, together with Germany, into recession and require emergency measures comparable to manufacturing unit closures to manage.

Austria, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia additionally had reservations over the weekend concerning the concept of an oil embargo, diplomats stated.

The Commission will later this month unveil plans to finish Europe’s dependency on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, together with by increasing renewable power and renovating buildings to eat much less.

