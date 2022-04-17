EU eyeing banking, energy sectors for sixth package of sanctions – EC chief

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen

instructed Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the European Union was

contemplating measures towards the banking sector, specifically,

Sberbank, in addition to restrictions within the power sector in

discussing additional sanctions towards Russia over Ukraine, Trend stories citing TASS.

“We proceed to contemplate the banking sector, particularly

Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of Russia’s banking sector. And of

course, the power sector is mentioned,” the European Commission

chief stated on Sunday, in feedback on the important thing factors of the sixth

bundle of sanctions towards Russia.

The European Union is at present creating ‘smart mechanisms’

that can enable oil to be included within the subsequent bundle of sanctions

towards Russia, she burdened.