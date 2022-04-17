EU eyeing banking, energy sectors for sixth package of sanctions – EC chief
President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen
instructed Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the European Union was
contemplating measures towards the banking sector, specifically,
Sberbank, in addition to restrictions within the power sector in
discussing additional sanctions towards Russia over Ukraine, Trend stories citing TASS.
“We proceed to contemplate the banking sector, particularly
Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of Russia’s banking sector. And of
course, the power sector is mentioned,” the European Commission
chief stated on Sunday, in feedback on the important thing factors of the sixth
bundle of sanctions towards Russia.
The European Union is at present creating ‘smart mechanisms’
that can enable oil to be included within the subsequent bundle of sanctions
towards Russia, she burdened.