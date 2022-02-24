EU eyes Belarus sanctions for acting as Russian invasion launchpad

The EU needs to prepared sanctions towards Belarus, alongside Russia, for serving as a launchpad for a part of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, in accordance with a draft textual content for a summit to be held Thursday.

The doc, seen by AFP and outlining conclusions for approval by the leaders of the EU’s 27 international locations, “calls for the swift preparation of a further sanctions package that will also cover Belarus”.

The primary thrust of it, although, is on agreeing “further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action” in attacking and invading Ukraine.

Belarus, a Russian ally that lies alongside Ukraine’s northern border and is near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, has hosted tens of 1000’s of Russian troops, which have used it as a staging floor for his or her assault. They have pushed over the border and used positions to fireplace artillery.

European Council President Charles Michel, talking at NATO’s headquarters on Thursday, urged Belarus to “not take part” in Russia’s navy assault on Ukraine.

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko stated after a gathering of his navy brass that his armed forces weren’t collaborating. But Ukraine has burdened that Russia is attacking it with Belarus’s connivance.

“We have also seen that the attack is also coming from Belarus, so we have clear implication… from Belarus, or at least from Belarus territory. So that will be also an important factor in the discussion” on the summit, an EU official stated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, additionally talking at NATO, outlined the sanctions ready towards Russia that might be introduced on the summit.

She stated they embrace “financial sanctions that harshly limit Russia’s access to the capital markets” with the purpose of hobbling financial progress, making borrowing extra expensive, elevating inflation, intensifying capital outflows and “gradually erode its industrial base”.

They may even purpose at “limiting Russia’s access to crucial technology… from which the elite makes most of their money”. That would come with prohibiting promoting high-tech elements and top-end software program to “seriously degrade the Russian economy in all areas in the future,” she stated.

The EU leaders had been anticipated to debate different choices. One of these is to kick Russia out of the SWIFT community that the world’s banks use to securely ship messages and perform transactions.

The EU official briefing journalists stated “we will see what the leaders think about that subject” however recommended it might extra probably be held in reserve for a future spherical of sanctions, ought to the EU have to escalate its punishment.

