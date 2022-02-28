EU eyes Ukrainian membership, could be bargaining chip in Russia talks

European Union leaders could focus on the opportunity of Ukrainian membership at an off-the-cuff summit in March, a senior EU official mentioned on Monday, including the problem was necessary for Ukraine in discussions with Russia on ending the battle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned on Monday that he had signed an official request for Ukraine to hitch the bloc.

“I think one of the reasons that this is important for President Zelenskiy is also potentially in some of the discussions with Russia on a way out,” the official mentioned referring to talks to finish the battle.

But he added that no course of had been began but.

“On the application (of Ukraine for EU membership) I think it’s important not to get ahead of ourselves,” the official, who requested to not be named, mentioned.

“It obviously has not yet been received, but this whole question of the Ukraine situation is something that’s very much on the minds of the leaders.”

The bloc’s prime diplomat Josep Borrell mentioned the fast precedence was to supply sensible help to Ukraine to counter the Russia invasion, relatively than discussing long-term points which might take years.

“We have to provide an answer for the coming hours, not for the coming years,” he informed reporters on Monday when requested about Ukraine’s membership of the EU.

“Ukraine has clearly a European perspective, but now we have to fight against an aggression.”

The chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel and the top of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Monday night for talks.

“So I’m sure this will come up in those discussions. And of course we have quite imminently, on the 10th and 11th of March, an informal European Council meeting and I would imagine that the Ukraine topic, which is occupying many leaders’ minds, will feature at some point in those discussions,” the official mentioned.

Ukraine has an affiliation settlement with the 27-nation bloc however needs to turn out to be a full member – one thing that Russia is against. Ukraine’s membership has to this point not been mentioned in order to not antagonise Moscow, however the Russian invasion of Ukraine has modified issues, the official mentioned.

“This unprecedented Russian aggression that we’re seeing against Ukraine, the strong condemnation of this we’ve seen by the EU, the outrage in the European Union, member states, public opinion — I think that is also likely to be a factor that will determine the way in which we respond (to a membership application),” the official mentioned.

“If you go to the origins of some of this standoff, there were a large number of people who were prepared to lay down their lives for a European perspective that was at the heart of the Maidan demonstrations (in Kyiv in 2013-14),” the official mentioned.

“I think in any agreement that President Zelenskiy may reach with President Putin, seeking assurances, or getting a guarantee if you like, that there is a support, understanding for Ukraine belonging one day to the European Union, is likely to be very important for the Ukrainian people,” he mentioned.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday expressed “full support” for a speedier EU membership process for Ukraine, whereas Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala mentioned it was needed to provide a transparent sign that Ukraine was welcome, CTK information company cited him as saying on Monday.

