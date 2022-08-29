EU faces several ‘terrible winters’ without price cap: minister

The EU will endure a number of “terrible” winters with out controls on pure gasoline costs, Belgium’s power minister warned on Sunday.

“The next 5 to 10 winters will be terrible if nothing is done,” Tinne Van der Straeten wrote on Twitter. “We must act at the source, at European level, and work on freezing gas prices.”

Belgium’s power minister referred to as for an EU-wide worth cap on gasoline, including that “the time for talking is over, now is the time to decide.”

Support for worth controls on the EU degree has grown throughout the bloc, amid surging power prices sparked by the Ukraine warfare.

“There is an urgent need to introduce a European price cap,” claimed Van der Straeten. “This can reduce the energy bill by 770 euros per year per family.”

She continued: “The European energy market is failing and urgently needs reform. This is no longer tenable for many families and companies … By reforming, we are tackling exuberant excess profits.

Governments throughout Europe have taken action to ease energy costs at home, with many households struggling to make ends meet.

Other measures being proposed to tackle the cost of living crisis are taxing energy companies’ profits, providing financial assistance to households and subsidising public transport.

Several major oil and gas companies have raked in record-breaking profits this year due to high energy costs.

Van der Straeten said Belgium was taking the lead in calling for a price ceiling at the European level and had discussed the proposal with the European Commission.

Households in Belgium currently pay below the European average for their gas and electricity, with Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Greece forking out the most.

Van der Straeten claimed “Germany” shares the Belgian place on EU-wide worth controls, although Berlin has not publically stated so.

In July, German corporations referred to as for an power worth cap to keep away from social unrest.

Germany — which is closely reliant on Russian gasoline — has sought to construct up pure gasoline provides forward of what’s set to be a difficult winter.

It can also be providing closely subsidised public transport tickets to alleviate dwelling prices, whereas lowering taxation on pure gasoline from 19% to 7%.

On Sunday, the nation introduced that German gasoline reserves have been filling up sooner than anticipated.

In an announcement, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck stated the federal government was on monitor to hit its goal of build up reserves to 85% of capability by October.