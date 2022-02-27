EU funds purchase of weapons for Ukraine, steps up Russia sanctions, targets Belarus

The European Union will shut down its airspace to Russian plane and ban Russian state-owned media within the bloc, along with stepping up help to Ukraine and concentrating on Moscow ally Belarus with sanctions, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated on Sunday.

“We are stepping up our support for Ukraine. For the first time ever, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country under attack… We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin,” she instructed stories in a press convention.

The EU will shut down its airspace for Russian owned, Russian registered and Russian managed plane, together with plane owned by Russian oligarchs.

The EU may also ban the “Kremlin’s media machine,” this entails banning state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik and their subsidiaries,

“[RT and Sputnik] will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war and to sow division in our union,” she stated.

Von der Leyen additionally introduced that the EU will “target the other aggressor”, particularly Russian ally Belarus with sanctions.

“[Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenko’s regime is complicit in the vicious attack against Ukraine. So we will hit Lukashenko’s regime with a new package of sanctions,” she stated, including that the sanctions will goal a wide range of sectors, proscribing their exports from mineral gasoline to tobacco, picket timbre, iron and metal.

The EU may also sanction Belarusian people serving to the Russian struggle effort.

The new sanctions come on prime of the measures introduced by the EU on Saturday, together with excluding principal Russian banks from the SWIFT system, and banning the transactions of Russia’s central financial institution and freezing its belongings, along with concentrating on the belongings of Russian oligarchs.

Russia’s started its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday bringing explosions and setting off air raid sirens in Kyiv and different cities, and resulting in dozens of Ukrainian casualties each civilian and army.

Putin ordered earlier on Sunday Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert, citing NATO’s “aggressive [and] illegitimate sanctions” in opposition to Russia because the trigger.

