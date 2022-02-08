EU grants €25 million to bring frontier research closer to the market

The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded 166 researchers with the Proof of Concept Grants. Worth €150,000 every, these grants assist researchers and scientists bridge the hole between the outcomes of their pioneering analysis and the early levels of commercialisation. They come as top-funding since this scheme is open solely to researchers who’re or have been beforehand funded by the European Research Council, by way of the Starting, Consolidator, Advanced or Synergy grants. ERC grantees use the Proof of Concept Grants in numerous methods, for instance to confirm the sensible viability of scientific ideas, discover enterprise alternatives, or put together patent purposes. As such, they are going to promote tasks in a number of fields: a biopsychosocial mannequin to uncover and perceive causal pathways to dangerous adolescent behaviours, utilizing the ability of bubbles to attain extra sustainable wastewater therapy, and a course of to assist medical practitioners learn and analyse DNA in actual time. Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, mentioned: “Another round of ERC Proof of Concept Grants, funded by Horizon Europe, has concluded. This top-up funding helps ERC grantees bridge the gap between frontier research and the market, bringing concrete benefits to the industry and addressing societal needs in Europe and beyond.” A recent survey reveals that researchers awarded the Proof of Concept Grants are particularly entrepreneurial: half of them interact in knowledge-transfer actions or different enterprise ventures. More info is accessible on this ERC press release.

