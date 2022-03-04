EU hails ‘historic’ deal to protect Ukrainian refugees

The EU has agreed to offer fast protections and rights to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, invoking for the primary time a 20-year-old energy designed to assist shelter refugees.

The swift and unanimous resolution was exceptional, provided that migration has traditionally bedeviled and fractured the EU.

A “historic decision,” tweeted EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, a sentiment echoed by Belgian migration chief Sammy Mahdi.

Invoking the so-called Temporary Protection Directive will permit Ukrainians to maneuver freely throughout the EU, give them prompt rights to reside and work throughout the bloc, and in addition supply them entry to social service advantages like housing and medical care.

The measure additionally means Ukrainians might be given momentary residency standing with out having to undergo advanced asylum procedures.

The unprecedented deal got here collectively in report time. The clause activated on Thursday had solely been proposed on Sunday by the French EU presidency. The European Commission then labored on a textual content that it proposed on Wednesday earlier than it handed unanimously on Thursday.

It’s the primary time the EU has truly agreed to make use of the refugee safety clause. The bloc created the choice in 2001 following the Kosovo refugee disaster.

Until Thursday morning, it wasn’t even thought the measure could be authorized that day. EU inside ministers have been solely anticipated to offer their political seal of approval whereas officers continued to hash out the textual content of the deal.

Instead, EU ambassadors held an emergency assembly on Thursday afternoon the place they labored by variations within the textual content. And later, the inside ministers have been capable of log out on the completed product.

The speedy settlement stands in stark distinction to the years of stalled efforts on one other migration problem: EU asylum guidelines.

Since the Syrian migration surge in 2015, officers have been attempting to overtake how asylum seekers are processed and distributed by the EU. But deep divisions between jap and southern international locations on the topic stored the difficulty from advancing.

A serious purpose for the swift motion on Thursday was a want to have tangible outcomes that confirmed unity with Ukraine, Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan informed POLITICO throughout a break within the dialogue.

“It would be better for all of us to have some particular result of our discussion today,” he stated. “It’s really necessary to show that the EU in these days is really united.”

There’s additionally an consciousness of the history-making scale of the Ukraine refugee disaster, which is anticipated to simply surpass the 1 million-plus asylum seekers who reached the EU throughout the 2015-16 migration surge.

“We are in a very, very dangerous situation with the developments in Ukraine, we have to prepare for millions of refugees to come to the European Union,” Johansson informed reporters at the beginning of a gathering. “Already almost 1 million are here.”

The last deal to offer protections will solely apply to Ukrainian residents and refugees. As for different residents fleeing the battle, EU member international locations can select between providing them EU standing or nationwide standing.

The change was made on the request of Poland and a number of other different international locations.

Johansson downplayed the tweak, arguing that the unanimous resolution on the final word product was extra necessary than adopting the unique proposal by way of a so-called certified majority.

She stated non-Ukrainian residents who’ve long-term residency permits in Ukraine ought to nonetheless be coated, as nicely.

Yet behind the euphoria over the fast resolution, officers fretted concerning the mounting humanitarian disaster and the way it will have an effect on the international locations absorbing Ukrainians.

“A lot of colleagues here, they speak about Poland, about Slovakia, but we as the Czech Republic, we are the real target country in these days,” Rakušan stated, quoting figures exhibiting 5,000 migrant arrivals per day in his nation, a determine that usually covers a full month.

“The difference is really huge,” he stated.