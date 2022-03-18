EU has ‘very reliable evidence’ China is considering military support for Russia

EU leaders are in possession of “very reliable evidence” that China is contemplating navy help to Russia, a senior EU official instructed POLITICO, threatening potential commerce measures if weapons’ deliveries go forward.

It follows an identical warning from U.S. officers earlier this week that the Russian authorities had requested China for navy tools and different assist, as POLITICO and different media retailers reported. A subsequent Financial Times report mentioned China signaled openness to the request. It is just not instantly clear whether or not the newest EU data derives from the identical sources or Europe’s personal intelligence.

“EU leaders have very reliable evidence that China is considering providing military aid to Russia. All the leaders are very aware of what’s going on,” the senior EU official mentioned on situation of anonymity as he was not approved to talk publicly about confidential data.

He didn’t say what sort of help Moscow had requested.

“We are concerned about the fact that China is flirting with the Russians,” he added. The EU will “impose trade barriers against China” ought to Beijing proceed with Russia’s request, he mentioned, as “this is the only language Beijing understands.”

The EU-China summit, scheduled for April 1 with President Xi Jinping, will go on as scheduled, as confirmed in a gathering with all EU international locations’ high representatives in Brussels on Friday.

The deepening Ukraine disaster is seen as a take a look at to the energy of the Russia-China relations. Beijing has repeatedly dismissed U.S. reviews about its involvement within the Ukraine disaster as “disinformation.