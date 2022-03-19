EU health body recommends free COVID tests, vaccines for Ukrainian refugees

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated on Friday that international locations ought to present free COVID-19 testing for refugees from Ukraine to keep away from outbreaks as greater than three million individuals flee their war-stricken homeland.

Infectious ailments and battle typically go hand-in-hand, and the chance of infections spreading might be additional exacerbated as COVID vaccination charges in Ukraine have been low total at 35% versus the EU common of 71.7%.

Those fleeing the nation must be provided a full course of COVID-19 vaccines, and booster doses, if they don’t have proof of prior inoculation, with an emphasis on these at larger threat of extreme COVID-19, the ECDC stated.

Some Ukrainian refugees have fled to close by international locations in Europe akin to Poland, Slovakia, Romania whereas others need to transfer additional west to flee Russia’s invasion.

Refugee reception centres are recognized to be at a larger threat of illness outbreaks. The ECDC stated international locations ought to check at these centres, and attempt to isolate these displaying signs.

Figures exhibiting a world rise in COVID-19 circumstances might herald a a lot larger downside as some international locations additionally report a drop in testing charges, the World Health Organization stated on Tuesday, warning nations to stay vigilant in opposition to the virus.