EU helps launch negotiations on landmark global agreement on plastic pollution

The United Nations Environment Assembly, assembly in Nairobi, has simply agreed to launch negotiations on a legally binding world settlement to fight plastic air pollution. EU diplomacy has performed a key function in securing the assist of the worldwide group coming collectively in Nairobi for this settlement, which goals at decreasing and finally eliminating plastic air pollution in all environments.

European Green Deal Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans mentioned: “It is encouraging to see the global community come together at this time of crisis. Ever since the European plastics strategy was presented in 2018, the European Union has been a driving force to tackle plastic pollution. We are determined to keep pushing for ambitious global action, as the fight against the climate and biodiversity crises must involve all of us.”

Speaking from Nairobi, Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius welcomed the settlement: “About 11 million tonnes of plastic currently enter the ocean every year and this amount will triple in the next 20 years without an effective international response. Thus I am glad that with EU input the global community today stepped up to fight plastics pollution. We will engage actively in the discussions of a legally binding agreement that looks at all stages of the plastics life cycle from product design to waste.”

The future settlement will intention to shut the gaps that current initiatives and agreements don’t tackle, particularly on the design and manufacturing phases of the plastics life cycle. It ought to deliver collectively all stakeholders to realize the general aim to remove the leakage of plastic into the atmosphere. The EU has put vital efforts all through the years in outreach actions, working with companions and constructing assist for a legally binding world settlement on plastics. The EU performed a key function in bringing collectively the coalition of nations that spearheaded efforts in the direction of at this time’s determination in Nairobi.

Key steps in the direction of a worldwide settlement on plastics

As outlined within the European Green Deal and the Circular Economy Action Plan, the EU has emphasised the necessity for round, life-cycle method to plastics as a foundation for a brand new legally binding world settlement. The answer lies in prevention, correct design and manufacturing of plastics, and their resource-efficient use, adopted by sound administration when it turns into waste. Commissioner Sinkevičius advocated this method as a worldwide precedence in Nairobi.

The EU and its Member States imagine {that a} world instrument wants to advertise motion on the nationwide, regional and world ranges and specifically allow international locations to undertake implementation insurance policies in accordance with nationwide particular circumstances, whereas making use of a round method to plastics.

The future settlement might additional establish the necessity for requirements in addition to measurable objectives, and strengthen monitoring of plastic air pollution, together with marine plastic air pollution, and evaluation of their impacts in all environmental compartments. This would allow the adjustment of measures, each on the nationwide and regional particular ranges.

Next steps

The determination mandates the holding of the primary session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee within the second semester of 2022 and establishes the ambition to conclude negotiations by 2024. The EU will proceed to work with its allies and different companions aiming at a speedy conclusion of the negotiations.

Background

Plastics is usually a menace to the well being and the atmosphere if not handled correctly. Approximately 300 million tonnes of plastic waste (an quantity equal to the burden of the human inhabitants) are produced yearly. However, solely 9% is recycled; the overwhelming majority of the remaining accumulates in landfills or the pure atmosphere. Over time, these supplies break down into microplastics that ease further pollution into the human meals chain, freshwater programs, and air.

Even with all commitments, efforts and actions that international locations and areas are taking at this time, the world would see a restricted discount of plastic discharge into the oceans, of solely 7% yearly inside 2040, if we proceed with enterprise as traditional.

Despite a worldwide momentum round the issue of plastic air pollution, there is no such thing as a devoted worldwide settlement particularly designed to stop plastic air pollution all through the plastics lifecycle. The absence of agreed world response has hampered the power of nations to implement efficient measures, significantly these with commerce implications and/or associated to product requirements.

