EU High Representative convenes extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers this evening

This afternoon (27 February), at 18h CET, High Representative Josep Borrell will convene EU Foreign Ministers for a rare assembly by way of VTC in view of the continuing grave aggression of Russia in opposition to Ukraine.

Ahead of the assembly, Josep Borrell mentioned: “I will propose to ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures. These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army, which is fighting with fierce resistance against the Russian invaders and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel.”

The High Representative’s proposal follows a direct request made by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday (25 February), throughout his deal with to EU foreign ministers. The High Representative will suggest to offer a measure composed of deadly tools, equivalent to ammunition, and a measure for non-lethal tools and provides to the Ukrainian military, equivalent to gasoline and pressing medical provides.

The High Representative may even talk about with the EU Foreign Ministers the announcement of robust financial sanctions, made yesterday by a number of countries and the European Commission. These embrace the exclusion of a sure variety of Russian banks from SWIFT, stopping the Russian Central Bank from deploying its worldwide reserves and performing in opposition to the individuals and entities who facilitate the struggle in Ukraine and the dangerous actions of the Russian authorities. Today’s dialogue by EU Foreign Ministers will pave the way in which for the swift adoption of all needed authorized acts.

Advertisement

The High Representative may even put ahead plenty of further attainable measures to offer help to the individuals of Ukraine within the face of the mindless aggression by Russia.

Commissioner for humanitarian assist, Janez Lenarčič will present an replace on the EU’s humanitarian help to Ukraine and to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring international locations.

The High Representative will maintain a press convention at round 20h CET at present to current the outcomes of the assembly. Follow dwell on EbS and the Council.

Advertisement

Share this text: