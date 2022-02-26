EU High Representative says UN vote will be moment to test the ‘temperature’ on Russian aggression

After this afternoon’s Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council, EU High Representative Josep Borrell held a press convention the place he laid out the EU’s sanctions. He additionally highlighted that Russia was dealing with worldwide condemnation for its unlawful and aggressive assault on Ukraine.

“We are mobilizing support for the vote in the United Nations Security Council this evening,” Borrell mentioned. “We know that Russia will veto this proposal, but then it will go to the General Assembly and there we will have the temperature. We’ll see how many people support this condemnation of the aggressive attitude of Russia”

In order to arrange the method Borrell has spoken with the overseas ministers of China, India and others. He has emphasised that the vote is concerning the respect for worldwide guidelines and United Nations Charter, not solely Ukraine.

“Putin launched his war against a neighbour during an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council. It shows the respect that Russia has for these institutions. And now they are even verbally attacking the UN Secretary General, the United Nations Secretary General is being attacked by Russia for speaking up in favour of peace and respect of international rules. This is about the United Nations.”

