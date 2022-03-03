EU increasing LNG imports to have enough energy through this heating season – Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union is growing its provides of liquified

pure gasoline (LNG) to make sure that it has sufficient by this heating

season, European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned

throughout her go to to Romania, Trend stories.

“We’re working to diversify our power provides. We are doubling

down on renewables, that are the neatest and the cleanest

answer to create independence from Russian power sources. We

have to get unbiased from Russian oil, gasoline and coal. Our resolve

to go ahead on this case is stronger than ever,” she mentioned.

European imports of liquefied pure gasoline climbed to a month-to-month

file in January 2022, in keeping with the German Association of

Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), with at the very least 8.1 million tons

arriving on the 37 European terminals.

The gasoline worth in Europe has up to date its historic most on

March 3 rising to nearly $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters, in accordance

to the London Stock Exchange ICE.

—

Follow the writer on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn