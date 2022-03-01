EU job-search aid worth €2.8m for 450 dismissed car industry workers in Spain 

450 staff in Spain who misplaced their jobs within the automobile trade when the Nissan manufacturing plant in Barcelona closed ought to obtain €2.8 million in EU help, BUDG.

On Monday 28 February), the Committee on Budgets accredited Spain’s request for help from the European Globalization Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF). MEPs recall “that the social impacts of the redundancies are expected to be important for Cataluña, where the automotive industry is the third most important sector, after chemicals and food, both in terms of turnover and employment”.

Nissan closed its manufacturing plant in Catalonia in 2021, as a part of its plan to scale back its presence in Europe and to give attention to China, North America and Japan. The EGF software pertains to ten suppliers to Nissan, which needed to shut down fully or cut back their workforce significantly.

The whole estimated value of the help measures is €3.3 million, of which the EGF will cowl 85% (€2.8 million). The funding will assist the dismissed employees discover new jobs by means of tailor-made steerage and recommendation, help to develop new expertise, and assist to start out their very own enterprise.

The draft report by rapporteur Monika Vana (Greens/EFA, AT) recommending that Parliament approve the help was handed by 37 votes, one towards and no abstentions. Approval by plenary is predicted throughout the 7-10 March plenary session in Strasbourg.

Background

Under the brand new 2021-2027 EGF regulation, the Fund will proceed to help employees and self-employed individuals whose exercise has stopped. The new guidelines enable help to be given to extra individuals affected by having their jobs or sector restructured: all forms of surprising main restructuring occasions are eligible for help, together with the financial results of the COVID-19 disaster, in addition to bigger financial tendencies like decarbonization and automation. Member states can apply for EU funding when no less than 200 employees lose their jobs inside a particular reference interval.

