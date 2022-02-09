EU, Kazakhstan discuss strategic partnership, January violence

EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala visited Nur-Sultan on February 7 noting that the European Union and Kazakhstan get pleasure from lengthy partnership for the reason that institution of diplomatic relations on February 2, 1993.

Hakala met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the latter noting that Kazakhstan attaches nice significance to the additional growth of strategic partnership with the European Union.

According to Akorda, the press service of the Presidential Palace, Tokayev conveyed phrases of gratitude to European Council President Charles Michel for his help to Kazakhstan expressed in the course of the digital talks held on January 10 and a powerful dedication to strengthening cooperation.

Hakala mentioned the January protests and violence. Akorda quoted Tokayev as saying that the Prosecutor General’s Office has been instructed to conduct a radical and truthful investigation of what occurred in January’s occasions. He pressured that the observance of human rights and freedoms is a precedence for all branches of presidency.

The Kazakh President additionally knowledgeable concerning the plans to modernize the political system and implement a New Economic Course aimed toward correcting social imbalances and diversifying the nationwide economic system.

Tokayev reaffirmed his dedication to growing shut ties with the European Union in all areas of cooperation and intention to totally implement the agreements reached earlier.

On February 2, 1993, diplomatic relations between the #EuropeanUnion and #Kazakhstan have been established. In December 1993, Kazakhstan opened its workplace in Brussels. In November 1994, the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan started its work in Almaty. #EUinKZ pic.twitter.com/qqrV6l2lLX — EU in Kazakhstan (@EUinKazakhstan) February 2, 2022

For her half, Hakala reported on the Brussels’s curiosity in additional growing relations with Kazakhstan, reiterating Brussels’ help for reforming Kazakhstan, advancing the soundness and prosperity of the nation