EU launches WTO case against China over Lithuanian export ban

The EU has taken motion right this moment (27 January), towards the People’s Republic of China, launching a case on the World Trade Organization referring to its discriminatory commerce practices towards Lithuania, which can also be hitting different corporations within the EU’s Single Market.

In retaliation for Lithuania allowing Taiwan to open an funding workplace in Vilnius, which China considers to be a de facto embassy, China has slashed imports from Lithuania by 91% in keeping with its personal determine and has additionally sharply decreased imports. China believes that Lithuania’s actions breach the ‘One China’ coverage, which most EU nations respect, the place solely the People’s Republic of China is recognised as a sovereign state.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis emphasised that he want to discover a diplomatic resolution and reaffirmed the EU’s engagement with China over points like local weather change.

Dombrovskis made it clear that the EU considers this challenge as a European one, particularly since China can also be encouraging multinational corporations to desert using Lithuanian elements of their manufacturing, in any other case they too might face import restrictions: “Let me be clear: These measures are a threat to the integrity of the EU Single Market. They affect intra-EU trade and EU supply chains. And they have a negative impact on EU industry.”

China not too long ago celebrated its twentieth anniversary of becoming a member of the WTO. Dombrovskis says that membership means being sure by multilateral guidelines and respecting these guidelines.

The govt vp additionally used right this moment’s announcement to induce EU member states and the European Parliament to quick observe the work on the anti-coercion instrument, which he offered on the finish of 2021. He stated: “It will give the EU the chance to react swiftly and successfully when confronted with financial coercion.

“The EU should invest every effort to have this instrument in place as soon as possible – and the Commission will support efforts by the French Presidency to make quick progress.”

