EU leaders have reached an settlement “in principle” on banning

oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der

Leyen mentioned early on Tuesday, Trend studies citing Reuters.

“I’m very glad that the leaders have been in a position to agree in precept

on the sixth sanctions bundle,” she informed reporters after the primary

day of an EU summit in Brussels.

“Council ought to now be capable to finalise a ban on nearly 90% of

all Russian oil imports by the tip of the 12 months. This is an

necessary step ahead. On the remaining 10%, on these we’ll quickly

return to the problem of those remaining 10% of pipeline oil,” she

added.