EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit centered on serving to Ukraine with a long-delayed package deal of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary.

The watered-down embargo covers solely Russian oil introduced in by sea, permitting a short lived exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

EU Council President Charles Michel mentioned on Twitter the settlement covers greater than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, “cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The EU had already imposed five previous rounds of sanctions on Russia over its war. It has targeted more than 1,000 people, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and top government officials, as well as pro-Kremlin oligarchs, banks, the coal sector and more.

But the sixth package of measures announced May 4 had been held up by concerns over oil supplies.

Hungary Prime minister Viktor Orban had made clear he could support the new sanctions only if his country’s oil supply security was guaranteed. The landlocked country gets more than 60 percent of its oil from Russia and depends on crude that comes through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline.

Read extra:

Russia’s Gazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra

Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Russia’s Putin

EU mulls compromise to break deadlock on Russian oil embargo