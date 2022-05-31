EU leaders agree on Russian oil embargo

EU leaders agreed late Monday night time on a political deal to impose sanctions on Russian oil imports.

“Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU,” European Council President Charles Michel tweeted from a leaders’ summit in Brussels. “This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.”

The Council of the EU should nonetheless formally agree on the sanctions.

The compromise will permit Russia’s pipeline oil exports to the EU to proceed briefly, whereas seaborne shipments are blocked by the top of the 12 months, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced earlier this month.

Von der Leyen tweeted that the leaders’ settlement “will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.”

Germany and Poland, which may benefit from the pipeline exemption, have dedicated themselves to a de facto shutdown of the northern Druzhba pipeline, a number of EU diplomats mentioned.

There can also be an settlement to “complete the [closure of the] southern branch as soon as possible,” an Elysée official mentioned. The southern leg of the pipeline delivers oil to Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

An EU official mentioned the Czech Republic acquired an 18-month exemption from the ban to cowl the resale of oil merchandise.

Hungary has additionally ensured an there may be an emergency provision to make sure the safety of provide if their pipeline deliveries are reduce off, EU diplomats mentioned.

Slapping an embargo on Russian oil can be one among Europe’s most vital steps in proscribing the income out there to President Vladimir Putin to wage struggle in Ukraine. But the proposed transfer was held up for a number of weeks by Hungary, which argued its economic system can be hammered by a blanket ban.

David M. Herszenhorn, Lili Bayer and Giorgio Leali contributed reporting.