EU leaders agree to ban export of Russian oil to the bloc – EU’s Michel

EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to

the 27-nation bloc, EU Council President Charles Michel stated,

Reuters.

“This instantly covers greater than two thirds of oil imports

from Russia, reducing an enormous supply of financing for its struggle

machine,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

The leaders additionally agreed to chop off the biggest Russian financial institution

Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three extra Russian

state-owned broadcasters, he added.