Europe
EU leaders agree to ban export of Russian oil to the bloc – EU’s Michel
EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to
the 27-nation bloc, EU Council President Charles Michel stated,
Trend experiences citing
Reuters.
“This instantly covers greater than two thirds of oil imports
from Russia, reducing an enormous supply of financing for its struggle
machine,” Michel wrote on Twitter.
The leaders additionally agreed to chop off the biggest Russian financial institution
Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three extra Russian
state-owned broadcasters, he added.