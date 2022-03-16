EU leaders arrive in Kyiv for meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky





Late on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Shmyhal stated that they had arrived within the metropolis on behalf of the EU Council. He praised the “courage of true friends” and stated the leaders would talk about “support of Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian aggression,” on a Twitter submit.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki introduced his arrival to the Ukrainian capital on Twitter, saying, “It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA (Ukraine), which can count on the help of its friends — we brought this message to Kyiv today.”

Zelensky welcomed the Prime Ministers in a video posted on his Telegram channel, telling them the “visit to Kyiv at this difficult time for Ukraine is a strong sign of support. We really appreciate it.”

Morawiecki and his deputy Jarosław Kaczyński, Slovenia’s Janez Janša and the Czech Republic’s Petr Fiala departed on a practice earlier than 9 a.m. native time, the pinnacle of the chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, Michal Dworczyk, stated. The practice departed from Poland, a press officer for the Czech authorities informed CNN in a while Tuesday.

The goal of the go to is “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” a authorities spokesperson stated. They stated the journey to Kyiv had been organized in settlement with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and added that the worldwide group would learn in regards to the delegation go to by worldwide organizations, together with the United Nations. “At such breakthrough times for the world, it is our duty to be where history is forged; because it is not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny,” Morawiecki stated in a Facebook submit on Tuesday. Morawiecki stated he and the opposite leaders had been going to Kyiv to “show Ukrainians our solidarity” and denounced “Putin’s criminal aggression against Ukraine.” Kyiv got here beneath assault from a number of instructions on Tuesday. Four folks had been killed when a 16-story constructing in a residential space of western Kyiv was shelled, metropolis mayor Vitali Klitschko stated. At least four residential buildings were hit by air strikes on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the assembly with Zelensky on Tuesday, Slovenia’s Janša despatched a message to Ukraine, posting on Twitter : “Thank you for not only defending your homeland and Europe as a territory, but for defending the very core of European values and our way of life. Your fight is our fight and together we will prevail.” More than 3 million folks have fled Ukraine for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion on February 24, the International Organization for Migration stated Tuesday. Poland has been the largest recipient of refugees from Ukraine, with greater than 1.7 million folks coming into the nation as of Sunday, based on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi has praised Morawiecki and his authorities for his or her “exceptional support” of Ukrainian refugees. Poland additionally put ahead a plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine, though this was rejected by the US. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has bolstered the military aid it’s offering to Ukraine, with a supplementary assist package deal price no less than $31.5 million, along with the $8.5 million cargo it already despatched in February. Prime Minister Fiala stated final month his nation was sending “machine guns, submachine guns, sniper rifles and pistols and their corresponding ammunition valued at CZK 188 million,” to help the Ukrainian authorities in its combat in opposition to Russia.

