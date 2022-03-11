EU leaders back Ukraine but balk at fast-track membership

Press play to take heed to this text

VERSAILLES, France — EU leaders on Friday condemned Russia for “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression” and pledged unwavering assist for Ukraine and for refugees fleeing the warfare, however they stopped in need of placing Kyiv on a quick observe to EU membership as requested by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a statement revealed after hours of debate at a European Council summit on the Palace of Versailles, the leaders “acknowledged the European aspirations and the European choice of Ukraine” and famous that its membership software had been “swiftly” transmitted to the European Commission for “its opinion” — the preliminary stage of a protracted course of towards being declared a candidate nation and starting membership talks.

However, in addition they signaled a willingness to convey Ukraine nearer to the EU politically whereas that course of takes place: “ Pending this and without delay, we will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path. Ukraine belongs to our European family.”

The assertion was revealed shortly after 3 a.m., on the finish of the primary day of the two-day summit. There was no fast response from the Ukrainian authorities.

While the assertion was unequivocal in voicing the EU’s intention to assist Ukraine, together with with political and monetary help and short-term safety for refugees, it didn’t supply the assure of membership that Zelenskyy had requested.

A lot of EU nations, led by the Netherlands, had insisted that there was no technique to shortcut the prolonged accession course of, even for Ukraine, which is below lively army assault by Russia.

“I think we all acknowledged the enormously difficult situation Ukraine is in,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated as he left the summit venue within the early hours of Friday morning. “Everyone is really shocked.”

Rutte insisted that the EU was already treating Ukraine’s software with unprecedented pace, however he stated the Commission’s evaluation “will take time — months, maybe years, before you get to anything.”

The leaders pledged an array of different help for Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel highlighted a proposal to offer a further €500 million in help via the EU’s so-called European Peace Facility, which is getting used to offer army help to Kyiv.

The leaders additionally promised to assist rebuild Ukraine after the warfare — presuming the nation nonetheless exists and has not been occupied by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.

“We are committed to provide support for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine once the Russian onslaught has ceased,” the leaders acknowledged. “We are determined to increase even further our pressure on Russia and Belarus. We have adopted significant sanctions and remain ready to move quickly with further sanctions.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, whose nation had advocated approving Ukraine’s membership bid on an expedited foundation, tried to painting the end result as a serious breakthrough. “A historic night at Versailles,” he tweeted. “After five hours of heated discussions, EU leaders said yes to Ukrainian eurointegration.”

That normal “yes,” nonetheless, was by no means in a lot doubt. The specifics have been fudged via bureaucratic language.

On the therapy of Ukraine’s membership software, the leaders’ assertion made reference to “the relevant provisions” of the EU treaties.

That allowed nations favoring Ukraine’s membership bid to assert a victory of types because the treaties set out the process for becoming a member of the bloc.

But the treaties additionally set out many different issues — together with the factors for membership and the truth that nations can solely be part of the EU with the unanimous consent of all present members.

In their assertion, the leaders additionally famous that the Council had requested the Commission to problem an opinion on membership purposes from Moldova and Georgia.

Suzanne Lynch and Giorgio Leali contributed reporting.