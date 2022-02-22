EU leaders condemn Putin’s decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories

In a televised assertion this night, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced that he’ll recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as unbiased territories of Russia. The announcement additional violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and is opposite to the Minsk agreements.

The President of the European Council and Commission issued a right away assertion condemning the choice:

“President von der Leyen and President Michel condemn within the strongest potential phrases the choice by the Russian President to proceed with the popularity of the non-government managed areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as unbiased entities.

This step is a blatant violation of worldwide legislation in addition to of the Minsk agreements.

The Union will react with sanctions towards these concerned on this unlawful act.

The Union reiterates its unwavering assist to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity inside its internationally recognised borders.”

Following the Foreign Affairs Council earlier within the night the EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell made it clear that sanctions can be utilized if Putin took this plan of action: “We name upon President Putin to respect worldwide legislation and the primary agreements and anticipate him to not acknowledge the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

We are able to react with a powerful united entrance in case he ought to resolve to take action. We anticipate that he is not going to, but when he does, we are going to react with the sturdy and united entrance.”

Borrell added that if Russia have been to assault from Belarusian territory sanctions would additionally apply to it.

EU ambassadors will meet tomorrow morning in Brussels.

