EU leaders fail to set a date to end energy dependence on Russia

Press play to take heed to this text

EU leaders wish to finish the Russian power imports that assist fund the conflict in Ukraine, however not but.

In a statement launched Friday following a summit in Versailles, France, they mentioned nations would “phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports as soon as possible.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had “brought war back to Europe,” the 27 leaders mentioned. In response, they dedicated to boosting financial independence, which implies slashing imports of Russian pure gasoline, oil and coal. Energy imports from Russia final yr got here to €99 billion, the Continent’s largest tie to Moscow.

On Thursday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed 2027 as a agency finish date. That adopted a Commission proposal earlier this week to chop Russian power dependence by two-thirds by the top of this yr and to drive that to zero “well before” 2030.

But nationwide leaders balked at agreeing to a concrete date this week. Instead, they requested Brussels to place ahead a plan in May. The Commission would “come up with a proposal to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil, and coal by 2027, backed by the necessary national and European resources,” von der Leyen mentioned after the summit.

The United States this week ended all Russian power imports, however it’s a harder determination for a lot of European nations to chop the stream of pipeline gasoline, oil tankers and rail vehicles full of coal.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected that choice earlier this week, saying that “at the moment, Europe’s supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way.” Germany is the EU’s high Russian power importer, final yr sending greater than €40 billion to Moscow.

Berlin’s stance was echoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Kremlin’s closest EU ally, who spent a lot of the week arguing a ban would put his nation’s power provide in danger.

“There will be no sanctions covering oil and gas, which means that Hungary’s energy supply is guaranteed for the next period,” Orbán mentioned in a video statement launched Friday morning.

Other nations, led by Poland and the Baltic states, have been urgent for a right away finish to Russian power imports.

That’s in step with calls for from Kyiv.

“The ultimate goal is energy independence from Russian resources. And the decision to impose an embargo on Russian oil is one of the steps towards achieving it,” said Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko, including that Russia’s invasion was driving a “revolution” in world power as Moscow is minimize out of huge elements of the market.

“The system of energy consumption and the energy market in general, which existed before the war, will no longer exist. This system will change globally,” he mentioned. “However, unfortunately, this revolution is taking place at the cost of the lives of Ukrainians.”

The effort to chop out Russian power comes on the identical time that the EU is reeling from the affect of months of hovering pure gasoline costs — which has led some nations, particularly Spain and France, to demand reforms to the bloc’s energy market guidelines. Von der Leyen mentioned the Commission would current choices to do this in mid-May.

Leaders additionally requested the Commission to give you a plan to make sure the safety of provide and reasonably priced power costs for the following winter. It will probably be mentioned on the subsequent European Council summit on March 24.