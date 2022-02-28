EU leaders outline plan to coordinate arms shipments to Ukraine

The European Union plans to assist finance the acquisition and supply of weapons to Ukraine because it battles a Russian invasion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced Sunday, in what she described as a “watershed moment” for the 27-nation bloc.

The EU’s treaties bar the bloc from utilizing its regular finances to fund operations with army or protection implications. Under the plans introduced Sunday, first reported by POLITICO, the EU will use an off-budget so-called “European Peace Facility” financing instrument with a ceiling of €5 billion that can be utilized to supply army assist.

“For the first time ever, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack,” von der Leyen stated at a media look alongside the EU’s overseas coverage chief, Josep Borrell. “This is a watershed moment,” she added.

The plan to make use of the financing instrument, which was mentioned Sunday at a digital assembly of EU overseas affairs ministers, considerations two emergency help measures “to finance [the] supply of lethal material to the Ukrainian army” and ship “urgently-needed fuel protective equipment and medical supplies,” Borrell stated.

“Another taboo has fallen,” Borrell stated. “The taboo that the EU was not providing arms in a war, yes we are doing it. … This war requires our engagement in order to support the Ukrainian army.”

Borrell didn’t initially specify precisely how a lot funding the plan will contain. Two diplomats stated it might be value €450 million in deadly weapons and €50 million in nonlethal gear, which represents 10 % of the €5 billion allotted for the 2021-2027 interval underneath the European Peace Facility, “and almost all what we can spend for this year,” one of many two diplomats stated.

Borrell later confirmed the figures at a press convention after the digital overseas ministers’ assembly, the place he additionally stated ministers gave their assist to the initiative.

The plans have been introduced a day after the German authorities said it might present deadly weapons to Ukraine — a historic shift by a rustic that had lengthy prohibited sending such arms into battle zones.

Von der Leyen and Borrell stated the proposal may also strengthen the EU’s beforehand introduced package of measures designed to step up worldwide assist for Ukraine by imposing extra monetary sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, like eradicating “selected Russian banks” from the SWIFT worldwide funds system.

The EU can also be set to close down its airspace for Russian planes — following comparable moves made by most EU nations — and ban what von der Leyen referred to as the Kremlin’s “media machine,” referring to state-owned retailers like Russia Today and Sputnik, in addition to their subsidiaries.

Sanctions may also be strengthened in opposition to Belarus and Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko, a detailed Russian ally, with restrictive measures affecting the nation’s mineral, fuels, tobacco and metal sectors, and “those Belarussians helping the Russian war effort,” von der Leyen added.