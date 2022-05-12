EU leaders seek bigger role in Asia’s ‘theater of tensions,’ warn on China

European Union leaders mentioned on Thursday that the EU desires to grow to be a much bigger actor in Asia, which they termed a “theater of tensions,” warning of an more and more assertive China at the same time as they known as on Beijing to defend the multilateral international order.

The name got here in a joint information convention in Tokyo after an EU-Japan summit that includes European Commission President Ursula

von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It additionally got here a day after Beijing warned the summit to not “speak ill” of China.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The trio mentioned they might sustain talks on methods to maximise their partnership to deal with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine,

in areas resembling power in addition to assist, becoming a member of in a press release to name for the quick cessation of hostilities.

But Michel and von der Leyen, in Japan for the newest in a collection of annual talks, additionally mentioned they have been conscious that regional tensions existed in Asia as effectively, and that the EU needed — and wanted — to tackle a much bigger function.

“The Indo-Pacific is a thriving region. It is also a theatre of tensions,” von der Leyen mentioned. “Take the situation in the East and South China Sea and the constant threat of the DPRK (North Korea).”

“The European Union wants to take a more active role in the Indo-Pacific. We want to take more responsibility in a region

that is so vital to our prosperity.”

Both warned of China’s shut relationship with Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation,” and condemned unilateral strikes to alter the established order in any area of the world.

“Our cooperation in Ukraine is critical but it is also important in the Indo-Pacific, and we also want to deepen our consultation on a more assertive China,” Michel mentioned. “We believe that China must stand up to defend the multilateral system that it has benefited from.”

The assembly got here a day after China mentioned that whereas a powerful EU-Japan relationship was useful, it shouldn’t go too far.

“I also need to emphasize that the EU-Japan summit is a matter between themselves but they should not speak ill of China, let alone interfere in China’s internal affairs,” Chinese overseas ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian mentioned on Wednesday.

Both Michel and von der Leyen welcomed Japan’s participation in measures towards Russia, together with sanctions.

“We welcome the increasingly strong stance Japan is taking against Russia,” von der Leyen mentioned at first of their talks.

Tokyo has joined the European Union and Group of Seven nations in imposing commerce sanctions on Russia, which have cramped

Moscow’s potential to export its oil and fuel.

But Japan is closely reliant on power imports, together with purchases from Russia. Last week Kishida mentioned Japan would “in principle” ban Russian oil nevertheless it has been extra reluctant to disengage from some tasks.

The three officers have been assembly within the Japanese capital for an annual convention that was held on-line final yr due to the coronavirus pandemic, a day after Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin met with Kishida and simply hours earlier than Finland mentioned it will apply to hitch NATO.

Von der Leyen will go away Japan on Thursday afternoon, whereas Michel will journey to the nuclear memorial metropolis of Hiroshima, the place he’ll supply flowers, and go away on the weekend.

“In light of the war in Ukraine, this will be an opportune time tosend a powerful message of peace and of hope,” he mentioned.

Read extra: Japan in talks with US, European countries over banning Russian oil imports: Report