EU lifts mask requirement for air travel

The European Union will not require masks to be worn at airports and on planes beginning subsequent week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions throughout the bloc, authorities say.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency mentioned it hoped the joint determination, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel” for passengers and crews.

The new guideline “takes account of the latest developments in the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the accompanying lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries,” the 2 businesses mentioned in a joint assertion on Wednesday.

“Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them,” EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky mentioned.

“And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby.”

While the brand new suggestions take impact on May 16, guidelines for masks should differ by airline past that date in the event that they fly to or from locations the place the foundations are completely different.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control director Andrea Ammon mentioned washing arms and social distancing ought to nonetheless be practised, however airport operators are suggested to not impose distancing necessities if these are more likely to result in a bottleneck.

The businesses additionally really helpful that airways maintain techniques for accumulating passenger locator info on standby in case they’re wanted in future, for instance if a brand new harmful variant emerges.