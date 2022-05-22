EU membership for Ukraine in ‘15 or 20 years,’ says French minister

A bid by Ukraine to hitch the European Union couldn’t be finalized for “15 or 20 years,” France’s Europe minister stated on Sunday, pouring chilly water on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hopes for a fast entry within the wake of Russia’s invasion of his nation.

“We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying,” Clement Beaune told Radio J. “It’s probably in 15 or 20 years, it takes a long time.”

