EU migration to UK plummets post-Brexit as labour shortages bite

The variety of EU residents transferring to the UK has plummeted post-Brexit amid tighter visa necessities, a brand new report says.

Just 43,000 folks from EU member states acquired visas for work, research, household or different functions in 2021, accounting for 5 per cent of all visas granted that 12 months.

It’s a pointy decline in comparison with the 230,000 to 430,000 visas granted to EU residents within the six years as much as March 2020, in keeping with figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Since Brexit the UK has launched a points-based immigration system that units a minimal wage that potential staff should earn.

A research by the Migration Observatory on the University of Oxford and ReWage, a gaggle of labour market consultants, discovered the top of freedom of motion with the EU had “exacerbated” Britain’s labour shortages.

But the report additionally identifies different drivers comparable to larger job turnover because the Covid pandemic and fewer exercise amongst folks aged over 50.

Around 40 per cent of visas granted to EU residents in 2021 have been for college kids, whereas an extra quarter went to “skilled workers” — these paid a minimum of £26,500 (€31,400) per 12 months.

The UK’s agriculture and hospitality industries have seen the most important fall in jobs held by EU staff — dropping by round 1 / 4 in each sectors between June 2019 to June 2021.

Meanwhile the development trade has seen a 13 per cent rise in such staff over the identical interval.

However, solely round 2,600 British employers employed a minimum of one EU employee in 2021, with bigger firms more likely to offer the required sponsorship for a visa utility.

The report concludes there’s “some evidence” that Brexit and the top of free motion contributed to labour shortages within the UK.

“While there is some evidence that the end of free movement has contributed to shortages in some areas of the UK labour market, it is by no means the only driver,” stated Professor Chris Forde of the University of Leeds.

“In fact, recruiting difficulties are not unique to the UK and several other countries have experienced high vacancy rates post-pandemic,” he added.

The report suggests increasing visa eligibility for low-wage jobs to deal with gaps within the UK’s labour market.

It additionally recommends decreasing administrative necessities or charges for British employers trying to rent EU staff.

EU residents face tighter visa restrictions because the UK left the EU in January 2021, which ended freedom of motion with the bloc.

The UK launched a point-based immigration system, which units a minimal standards for any non-British residents wanting to stay within the nation for greater than six months.

Most folks wishing to work within the UK should meet minimal wage necessities and have a minimal B1 English language degree.

Students need to get hold of a visa to remain for greater than six months and customarily should go away the UK after their course finishes.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory on the University of Oxford, stated: “While it’s clear that ending free motion has made it tougher for employers in low-wage industries to recruit workers, altering immigration coverage to deal with shortages brings its personal set of challenges.

“Low-wage work visa schemes are notoriously difficult to police and often open workers up to exploitation and abuse.”