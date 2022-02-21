World
EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia – Times of India
BRUSSELS: European Union overseas ministers on Monday mentioned methods to ease tensions in Bosnia and stop the potential breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan nation because the peace settlement brokered over 25 years in the past continues to unravel.
“The nationalist and separatist rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia and Herzegovina and jeopardising the stability and even the integrity of the country,” EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell stated in Brussels, the place he chaired a gathering of the 27-country bloc’s overseas ministers.
He stated the “ministers will have to take a decision on how to stop these dynamics in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to avoid that the country can fall apart in pieces. This is a critical situation.”
The United States final month introduced new sanctions towards Bosnian Serb chief Milorad Dodik, who has for years been advocating that the Serb-run a part of Bosnia ought to depart the remainder of the nation and unite with neighbouring Serbia.
The US accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilise the area and undermine the US-brokered Dayton Peace Accord.
Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly focused and wrongly accused of corruption.
The settlement in 1995 ended the struggle in Bosnia, which killed greater than 100,000 folks and left tens of millions homeless.
The accord established two separate governing entities in Bosnia — Republika Srpska run by Bosnia’s Serbs, and one other different dominated by Bosniaks, an ethnic group that’s primarily Muslim, and Croats.
The two are linked by shared, state-wide establishments, and all actions at a nationwide degree require consensus from all three ethnic teams.
Most EU international locations additionally wish to hit Dodik with sanctions, however Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia are notably opposed and prone to scupper any try and impose restrictive measures on him.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stated that “the announcements of Dodik and Republika Srpska are extremely dangerous and playing with the integrity of the state, and this is for us a no-go.”
He warned that Bosnia and the Balkans should not turn out to be “a playground for actors outside Europe.” Russia has notably pledged assist for Dodik and his associates.
The EU can be demanding that electoral reform be handed forward of polls in Bosnia later this yr.
What the EU desires to see, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney stated, is “a full reform package agreed and implemented in advance of the elections so that we can have elections that then successfully result in the formation of a government that can function.”
“We want to see peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and I think that reform package would certainly help that to take place,” Coveney told reporters.
