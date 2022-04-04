EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas, Germany says

Germany’s defence minister stated on Sunday that the European

Union should talk about banning the import of Russian fuel, Trend stories citing

Reuters.

“There must be a response. Such crimes should not stay

unanswered,” the defence ministry quoted Christine Lambrecht as

saying in an interview with the general public broadcaster ARD.

Berlin has thus far resisted calls to impose an embargo on power

imports from Russia, saying its financial system and that of different European

international locations are too depending on them. Russia provides 40% of

Europe’s fuel wants.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck repeated the federal government stance on

Sunday night on the broadcaster ZDF, saying Germany was decreasing

its dependence on Russian power however couldn’t wean itself off

solely right away.

Pressure is rising on and throughout the authorities to take extra

radical steps. Lambrecht stated EU ministers would now should

talk about a ban, in line with a Twitter submit from her ministry.

The EU has been engaged on further sanctions for a while

however Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni stated on Saturday that any

further measures wouldn’t have an effect on the power sector.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated late on Sunday that Western

allies would agree additional sanctions on Russia within the coming

days.