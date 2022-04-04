EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas, Germany says
Germany’s defence minister stated on Sunday that the European
Union should talk about banning the import of Russian fuel, Trend stories citing
Reuters.
“There must be a response. Such crimes should not stay
unanswered,” the defence ministry quoted Christine Lambrecht as
saying in an interview with the general public broadcaster ARD.
Berlin has thus far resisted calls to impose an embargo on power
imports from Russia, saying its financial system and that of different European
international locations are too depending on them. Russia provides 40% of
Europe’s fuel wants.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck repeated the federal government stance on
Sunday night on the broadcaster ZDF, saying Germany was decreasing
its dependence on Russian power however couldn’t wean itself off
solely right away.
Pressure is rising on and throughout the authorities to take extra
radical steps. Lambrecht stated EU ministers would now should
talk about a ban, in line with a Twitter submit from her ministry.
The EU has been engaged on further sanctions for a while
however Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni stated on Saturday that any
further measures wouldn’t have an effect on the power sector.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated late on Sunday that Western
allies would agree additional sanctions on Russia within the coming
days.