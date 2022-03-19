EU naturalised over 18000 Ukrainians in 2020 – Eurostat

Some 18,100 Ukrainians have been granted citizenship of European Union international locations in 2020, largely by Poland and Germany, because the bloc naturalised 3% extra individuals total than within the earlier yr, the EU statistics workplace stated on Friday.

The EU’s 27 member states naturalised simply over 729,000 international nationals in that yr, the Eurostat information confirmed, with Spain and the Netherlands main the way in which.

One in 10 of the brand new EU residents got here from Morocco, whereas Syrians represented 7% and Albanians 6%. The majority of recent residents originated from outdoors the bloc or have been stateless, Eurostat stated.

Ukrainians made up 3% of recent residents in the course of the yr, largely in its western neighbour Poland, which naturalised shut to three,900 – essentially the most of any EU nation and greater than double its determine in 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal every naturalised greater than 2,000 Ukrainians in 2020.

Advertisement

Women or ladies made up almost two-thirds of the brand new EU residents from Ukraine, the information confirmed.

More than three million Ukrainians, principally girls and kids, have entered the EU, particularly Poland, over the previous three weeks, fleeing Russia’s invasion of their nation. The EU has agreed to ease their entry to jobs, colleges, healthcare and welfare providers. It is unclear how lengthy they may keep or what number of of them would possibly finally search naturalisation.

Eurostat discovered that EU states had in 2020 naturalised round 16,000 British individuals, following the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc, 15,000 Russians and three,500 Belarusians.

Advertisement

Nearly three quarters of the over 9,500 Afghans who have been granted EU citizenship have been naturalised in Sweden, Germany or Belgium.