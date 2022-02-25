EU-Norway to enhance climate, energy cooperation

A delegation of the Norwegian authorities led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store with European Commission President President Ursula von der Leyen and with Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, mentioned on February 23 methods to boost the EU-Norway dialogue and cooperation on local weather, vitality, and industrial transformation.

Von der Leyen mentioned the EU should turn out to be extra vitality impartial from Russia and fossil fuels. She famous that she sees nice potential for a stronger EU-Norway cooperation on the inexperienced transition.

“Together, the EU and Norway will drive even more strongly the ambition we share for achieving climate neutrality,” von der Leyen mentioned. “We will work more closely together to unfold the potential for decarbonizing our economies, and in particular our energy systems, making them more resilient to climate change and to global tensions. The EEA agreement is an excellent basis for strengthening our EU-Norway cooperation on climate. We are keen to firm up our joint action for the European Green Deal even more and explore establishing a Green Alliance,” she added.

For his half, Store mentioned Norway and the EU assist shared ambitions for reducing emissions and creating jobs, initiating enhanced cooperation and joint efforts to facilitate the institution of a Green Alliance. “Focus would in particular be on sustainable energy and industry, facilitating technologies and markets essential to speed up the green transition. We will promote a sound transition, climate neutral growth and energy security, drawing on existing and new relevant frameworks in robust and close Norway-EU relations,” he mentioned.

Acknowledging the urgency to behave with a view to drastically lower our greenhouse fuel emissions on this decade, to enhance Europe’s resilience to the destructive penalties of local weather change, and to extend vitality independence, the EU and Norway reaffirmed their resolve to cut back emissions pursuing a joint path in direction of reaching home climate-neutrality by 2050.

In an announcement, the 2 sides reiterated their dedication to cut back greenhouse fuel emissions in a coordinated method by at the least 55% by 2030 in comparison with 1990 following a do-no-harm precept and ensuring the transition to a decarbonized economic system is truthful.

The EU and Norway get pleasure from a very robust relationship as neighbours, companions, and allies, sharing frequent elementary values and a standard regulatory framework via the European Economic Area (EEA), cooperating to fulfil frequent local weather targets by 2030, and Norway participates in a number of key items of local weather laws such because the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). The Fit-for-55 bundle will amend key EEA extensive coverage devices.

Specific areas of specific mutual curiosity will likely be mentioned intimately, akin to sustainable applied sciences and markets, important to hurry up the inexperienced transition in direction of 2030 and past, growth and deployment of inexperienced and low-carbon hydrogen, offshore wind vitality, carbon seize and storage (CCS), minerals, batteries and inexperienced delivery.

These areas are key for reaching the 2030 local weather aims and in direction of 2050, and for additional strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and open strategic autonomy. Similarly, each events are working to considerably improve their home actions on adaptation to local weather change, with specific reference to polar and sub-polar areas as Norway prepares to take over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2023, and on defending oceans, the assertion learn.

Norway is dedicated to remaining a dependable accomplice throughout the transition in direction of a decarbonized economic system and past, making Europe greener, extra resilient and contributing to vitality safety.

The EU and Norway will discover methods to consolidate this collective imaginative and prescient and put their local weather engagement on a fair firmer footing, exploring to ascertain a Green Alliance between the EU and Norway. Such enhanced engagement would leverage inexperienced trade, renewable vitality, inexperienced and low-carbon hydrogen and CCS, together with via current and new related frameworks for coverage change, regulatory exercise and stakeholder networks, in an inclusive and mutually helpful method, the assertion learn.

The EU and Norway are additionally discussing the following steps of worldwide negotiations, reaffirming their dedication to the Paris Agreement, calling on all Parties to boost their ambition forward of COP27, in keeping with the newest science and the 1.5 levels centigrade temperature restrict as agreed in Glasgow. As two important contributors to worldwide local weather finance, the EU and Norway will maintain working in direction of reaching USD100 billion per 12 months for creating nation Parties and can play an energetic position within the discussions across the post-2025 local weather finance objectives.

Cap8

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at a press convention with European Commission President President Ursula von der Leyen, Brussels, February 23, 2022.