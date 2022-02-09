EU offers more talks, pushes de-escalation in letter to Russia

The EU is able to proceed formal talks over Russia’s large troop build-up alongside the Ukrainian border, the bloc stated in a letter for Moscow, calling as soon as once more on the Kremlin to drag again its army.

The letter, a draft of which was seen by POLITICO, represents the EU’s collective response to a latest memo Russia despatched to EU international locations. It was signed by the EU’s high diplomat, Josep Borrell.

“We remain gravely concerned about the current situation and firmly believe that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the EU chief writes. “We call on Russia to de-escalate and to reverse its military build-up in and around Ukraine, and in Belarus.”

The letter provides: “Together with our partners in NATO, we in the European Union are prepared to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen the security of all.”

The response is the most recent transfer in a sequence of sprawling diplomatic talks and exchanges which have kicked into excessive gear after Russia piled greater than 100,000 troops and heavy weaponry alongside the Ukrainian border, prompting fears of an imminent invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to drag again except NATO and Western allies considerably reduce their army presence in Eastern Europe, making quite a few calls for which are thought-about nonstarters within the West. Specifically, Western leaders have flatly refused to supply Russia its desired assure that Ukraine won’t be a part of the NATO army alliance.

Still, diplomats on each side have been making makes an attempt in latest weeks to seek out areas of negotiation by way of a flurry of conferences and letter swaps.

The EU’s most up-to-date letter suggests persevering with talks by way of a number of codecs, together with on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), a security-focused intergovernmental group, in addition to by way of the NATO-Russia Council. Discussions have not too long ago occurred in each codecs, however have failed so far to resolve the scenario.

The memo particularly emphasizes OCSE talks, given that each one EU international locations are members of the group, versus NATO, which solely consists of 21 EU international locations.

“We believe that the OSCE is the appropriate forum to address security concerns of all interested parties, in complementarity with other existing formats including the NATO-Russia Council,” the letter reads.

Moscow’s latest letter, despatched by Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, pressed EU international locations to make clear their views of a number of worldwide agreements, arguing that Western allies have been choosing and selecting which components to emphasise of their diplomatic exchanges.

The EU’s response didn’t elaborate on the particular agreements Lavrov talked about, nevertheless it did say future talks would “provide opportunities to address the topic,” in addition to “other key documents which form the foundation of European security.”

Borrell previewed the letter whereas Washington earlier this week to fulfill with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Lavrov has sent a letter to the member states of the European Union,” he stated in a press convention with Blinken. “I am coordinating the answer to this letter, and I am insisting on the fact that there is still room for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.”

Russia doesn’t acknowledge a job for the EU within the ongoing talks over Ukraine, Borrell stated Tuesday whereas talking in Washington, which is why Lavrov despatched the letters to EU international locations — and never the EU as an establishment.

“For Russia,” Borrell stated, the EU “doesn’t exist or is not relevant.”

Yet, Borrell added, Lavrov’s letter to EU members was primarily “opening a new line of dialogue.” Now the EU ought to work to type a standard response and “show the European unity and maybe the fact that we are not 27 different countries but a Union, something the Russians don’t like to accept.”