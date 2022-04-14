EU payment in rubles for Russian gas would violate sanctions regime: Document

Payment for Russian fuel in rubles by European Union patrons as demanded by President Vladimir Putin would break the EU’s sanctions regime in opposition to Moscow, an inner European Commission word mentioned.

Putin has warned Europe it dangers having fuel provides reduce except it pays within the Russian foreign money as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In March, Moscow proposed that power patrons open accounts at Gazprombank, the place funds in euros or {dollars} can be transformed to rubles.

The European Commission’s word, making clear it’s technical, preliminary, and based mostly on an unofficial translation of the Russian Presidential Decree of March 31, mentioned the legislation added a number of new layers of obligations on EU fuel patrons, taking the efficient completion of the acquisition out of their palms.

“This mechanism would lead to a breach of the existing EU restrictive measures adopted in respect of Russia, its government, the Central Bank of Russia, and their proxies,” the inner word, seen by Reuters, mentioned.

The authorities of the Netherlands will instruct firms to not pay for Russian fuel in rubles, a Ministry of Economic Affairs spokesperson mentioned on Thursday, citing the choice by the European Commission.

Putin’s decree imposed an obligation on EU fuel patrons to open at the least two particular accounts – one for euros or {dollars} and one for rubles – with Gazprombank and channel all fuel funds by the financial institution.

The EU purchaser would nonetheless pay Gazprombank within the contract foreign money – euros or {dollars} – however the buy would solely be full as soon as Gazprombank exchanges the foreign money into rubles in a cope with the Russian central financial institution, and deposits the rubles within the second account, the word mentioned.

“The effect… is that a payment is completed not in the currency established under the contract at the moment it is deposited in the accounts… but rather only at an unknown and undefined moment once the foreign currency… is converted into rubles and credited to the second special account,” the Commission word mentioned.

It famous that the method can be totally overseen by Russia, depriving European firms of management of the funds from the second of fee and introducing unpredictable further prices.

“The Russian State, through its central bank, has total control over the foreign currency… which it can manipulate entirely to its own benefit,” the word mentioned, pointing to, for instance, the utilized trade charge.

Putin mentioned individually on Thursday that Moscow will work to re-direct its energy eastward as European international locations attempt to scale back reliance on Russian exports, including that Europe will be unable to utterly shun Russian fuel instantly.

