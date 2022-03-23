EU program helps Ukrainian researchers fleeing war

The European Union not too long ago launched a program to assist Ukrainian researchers fleeing the struggle. The European Research Area for Ukraine web site has info for Ukrainian researchers about discovering jobs, housing and transportation to EU international locations and different neighboring international locations. The program is part of EURAXESS, the initiative by European international locations to facilitate the mobility and growth of European researchers.

“We stand with the researchers and innovators of Ukraine who are faced with unprecedented circumstances as a result of the Russian invasion against their country,” Commissioner Mariya Gabriel stated. “Ukrainian scientists and researchers have been key contributors to EU research and innovation… Today’s launch of ERA4Ukraine is another important action to support our Ukrainian fields.”

The ERA4Ukraine web site accommodates details about jobs and housing for refugees in 30 international locations. As of now, the web site is barely in English, however the Commission plans to implement a Ukrainian language choice within the coming days and weeks. It additionally accommodates details about tips on how to acknowledge their diploma at European establishments, which may even support of their hunt for jobs.

EURAXESS is a collaboration between EU international locations and member international locations which works to assist European scientists via info sharing and supporting mobility and profession growth. This program additionally helps the European Commission’s Science4Refugees initiative. The Science4Refugees initiative started properly earlier than the Ukraine disaster and acts because the framework for the ERA4Ukraine initiative.

If you recognize a Ukrainian refugee or wish to rent a Ukrainian researcher, the web site is https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/ukraine.

Share this text: