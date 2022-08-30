EU promises ’emergency intervention’ to rein in energy prices

Press play to take heed to this text

The EU is planning an “emergency intervention” within the bloc’s energy market to curb hovering costs, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned on Monday.

“The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current market design,” she said in Slovenia. “It was developed for different circumstances. That’s why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

The remarks are an indication that the Commission has firmly damaged with its earlier protection of EU energy market design — and follows rising strain in current months from member governments arguing the system wasn’t designed to cope with the power emergency unleashed by the worth surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Governments have rolled out measures, starting from direct handouts for households to caps on energy costs. But with spending on short-term measures in nations reminiscent of Greece now amounting to nearly 4 percent of GDP, lawmakers are pushing exhausting for an intervention on the European stage.

“We must fix the energy market. Solution on the EU level is by far the best we have,” Czech Industry Minister Jozef Síkela said Monday, asserting he was convening an emergency assembly of the bloc’s power ministers for September 9. A spokesperson for the Czech authorities, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, mentioned a European worth cap would “undoubtedly be on the desk.”

Opinions amongst EU nations are quickly shifting in favor of an overhaul of power markets — one thing that had beforehand been a minority view.

“It is necessary for us to make structural changes that contribute to prices sinking again quickly,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a news conference in Prague, adding: “There is great readiness to change something, and that seems to me to be very much mutual among the heads of state and government in Europe.”

“Clearly what is currently being asked as a market price does not reflect supply and demand in the proper sense,” he mentioned.

In a debate in a while Monday with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, von der Leyen admitted that after the emergency measures are in place, the bloc wanted “a fundamental reform of the electricity market.”

Spain and Portugal have already gained permission from Brussels to cap pure fuel costs, and the refrain of sad nations is rising.

Last week, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo additionally mentioned a worth cap with von der Leyen.

“The market is totally failing. We have to contemplate measures which have been unthinkable earlier than, reminiscent of a whole revision of the power market,” mentioned a Belgian power ministry spokesperson.

France already has a nationwide power worth cap in place and has pledged to “contain” costs subsequent 12 months.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo | Olivier Matthys/AFP by way of Getty Images

Austria, previously skeptical of intervention, is now vocally for it, with Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday saying: “We must finally stop the madness that is taking place in energy markets … This market will not regulate itself in its current form. I call on all the EU27 to stand together to stop this price explosion immediately.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was in Paris Monday and said: “The idea is that it is not the marginal price that determines energy prices for the entire market, because in such a situation, citizens suffer through high prices.” He additionally returned to Poland’s long-standing name to curb allow costs on the EU’s Emissions Trading System, one thing the coal-dependent nation additionally blames for top energy costs. He desires the worth, now round €90 a ton, capped at €30 for 2 years.

Market mechanism

The EU’s wholesale electrical energy market was designed to maintain costs low, nevertheless it’s now attaining the other impact.

Part of the issue is that the worth of electrical energy is pegged to the worth of the most costly gas required to fulfill demand for every day, known as the benefit order, which not too long ago has been pure fuel. And with Russia’s Gazprom curbing flows — paired with different world provide chain difficulties — the worth of fuel has risen to eye-watering levels, sending energy costs hovering.

Electricity costs throughout most of Western Europe surged above €600 per megawatt-hour throughout intra-day buying and selling on Monday, a greater than eight-fold enhance on this time final 12 months, whereas pure fuel futures hit a recent document of €340 per MWh on Friday — ranges which might be forcing governments to spend billions to defend shoppers and companies and which may plunge the Continent right into a painful recession.

“The price surges are greatly concerning for governments and end users, who in some cases are seeing tariff increases of 350 percent or more,” mentioned Glenn Rickson, head of European energy evaluation at S&P Global.

Both fuel and energy costs later fell by about 20 %, partly attributable to experiences that the EU is quickly build up its fuel storage, offering some safety in case the Kremlin utterly ends fuel deliveries.

Those wild swings are bolstering requires a rethink of the bloc’s market-oriented method to power — in stark distinction to an April report from the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulator, which mentioned the facility market’s “design [was] not to blame for the current crisis.”

But the present system has fewer and fewer defenders.

Dieter Janecek, an economic system spokesperson for Germany’s Greens, desires an EU-wide fuel worth cap of between €100 and €300 per MWh.

Even Germany’s liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, whose FDP occasion guidelines with the Greens and Social Democrats within the coalition authorities, called for the market to be reformed over the weekend, saying that it at the moment ensures “profits increase billion by billion at the expense of consumers.”

S&P’s Rickson mentioned any reform ought to fulfill three standards: It ought to have a “clear end point” to not undermine future funding; it should not “skew” the pan-European market; and may keep away from discouraging power conservation.

Zia Weise, Leonie Kijewski and Laurenz Gehrke contributed reporting.