EU proposes 500 million euros more for arms to Ukraine

European Council chief Charles Michel on Thursday backed a proposal to launch a further 500 million euros ($540 million) to offer arms for Ukraine.

“Once swiftly approved this will bring to 1.5 billion euros the EU support already provided for military equipment for #Ukraine,” Michel tweeted, additionally thanking EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell for proposing the additional funding.

The proposal was agreed on Thursday by the 27 EU nations at ambassador degree.

The EU has already agreed a 1 billion euro package deal to offer arms for Kyiv.

“This may seem like a lot, but one billion euros is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us,” Borrell stated on Wednesday.

The cash comes from a 5 billion euro European peace fund arrange by members states.

At a NATO assembly in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated he anticipated NATO members to ship Kyiv the weapons it wants, insisting they needed to act rapidly as Russia readies one other main offensive.

“Either you help us now — and I’m speaking about days, not weeks, or your help will come too late, and many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed. Exactly because this help came too late,” Kuleba stated after assembly NATO international ministers in Brussels

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated “it was a clear message from the meeting today that allies should do more and are ready to do more to provide more equipment”.

