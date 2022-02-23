EU proposes ‘solid’ and ‘calibrated’ sanctions package

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a press release following the political settlement reached as we speak (22 February) by international ministers to impose additional sanctions on Russia. The settlement was made at a casual assembly in Paris and can take authorized have an effect on quickly.

Von der Leyen mentioned that Russia was not respecting its worldwide obligations and that it was violating the rules of worldwide regulation by recognising the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, in addition to sending troops to those areas.

The sanctions package deal was described as “solid” and “calibrated”. The measures will goal people and firms concerned in these actions, banks that finance the Russian navy equipment and contribute to the destabilisation of Ukraine. As it did with Crimea in 2014, the EU may even ban commerce with the areas. More considerably, the EU will restrict the Russian authorities´s potential to boost capital on the EU’s monetary markets.

In addition to the settlement on sanctions, von der Leyen welcomed the German authorities’s choice on Nord Stream 2.

“If Russia continues to escalate the crisis that it has created,” mentioned von der Leyen. “We are ready to take further action in response. The EU is united and acting fast.”

