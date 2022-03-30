EU raided Gazprom in Germany: report

European Commission antitrust officers have raided Gazprom’s places of work in Germany immediately as a part of an ongoing probe into fuel costs, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, which couldn’t be independently verified, inspections had been carried out at two of Gazprom’s German subsidiaries: Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH.

Brussels began accumulating proof in October to see whether or not Gazprom and different fuel suppliers had been manipulating the market in the course of the ongoing power value emergency.

In January, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she was nonetheless ready for info from Gazprom.

“It is indeed thought-provoking that a company, in view of increasing demand, limits supply,” Vestager instructed reporters. “That is quite rare behavior in the marketplace,” she said.

A raid could possibly be an indication that Vestager will open an official investigation into Gazprom.

On Wednesday afternoon, there have been no seen indicators of a raid at Gazprom Germania’s places of work on Markgrafenstraße in Berlin, with employees within the foyer denying any such go to from authorities.

Spokespeople for the European Commission and Gazprom Export declined to touch upon any inspections.

In 2011, Gazprom’s Berlin places of work had been raided by EU competitors authorities as a part of a multicountry operation spanning 20 websites throughout 10 nations.

That probe resulted in a 2018 settlement wherein Gazprom paid no effective however accepted to amend its contract practices in Central and Eastern Europe — an settlement upheld by EU courts final month.